Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 171.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $715,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507,774 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 32,597,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,951,125. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a PE ratio of 112.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

