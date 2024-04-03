Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

INTC traded down $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.13. 16,044,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,457,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 105.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17. Intel has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

