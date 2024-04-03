Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Up 15.5% in March

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the February 29th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $20,793,835. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $839,259,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.50. 1,833,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.40. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

