Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Announces $1.00 Annual Dividend

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

Intercorp Financial Services has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years. Intercorp Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE IFS opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $426.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.96 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFS

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercorp Financial Services

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 437,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $8,572,432.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,253,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,569,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $505,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.