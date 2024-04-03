Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Plans $1.00 Annual Dividend

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

Intercorp Financial Services has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years. Intercorp Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of IFS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,829. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $30.59.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $426.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 437,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $8,572,432.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,253,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,569,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

