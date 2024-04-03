Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Plans $1.00 Annual Dividend

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.
Intercorp Financial Services has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years. Intercorp Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.
Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of IFS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,829. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $30.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intercorp Financial Services
In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 437,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $8,572,432.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,253,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,569,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $42,000.
About Intercorp Financial Services
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.
