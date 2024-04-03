International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Increased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

IBM opened at $188.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.30 and a 200-day moving average of $165.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.