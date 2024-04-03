International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Director Ross Thompson Sells 1,891,200 Shares

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) Director Ross Thompson sold 1,891,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$226,944.00.
International Lithium Stock Up 20.0 %
CVE:ILC traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.03. 15,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. International Lithium Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.15.
About International Lithium
