International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Director Ross Thompson Sells 1,891,200 Shares

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) Director Ross Thompson sold 1,891,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$226,944.00.

CVE:ILC traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.03. 15,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. International Lithium Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

