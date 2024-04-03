Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8.17 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $17.69 or 0.00027044 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and $314.63 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00071285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00016761 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,596,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,606,604 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

