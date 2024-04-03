Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ITCI. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.42.

Shares of ITCI opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $3,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,633,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $3,341,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,765 shares of company stock valued at $24,201,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

