Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 2.8% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded down $13.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $626.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $648.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

