Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Raised by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,084,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $382.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.01 and a 12 month high of $403.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

