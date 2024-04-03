Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $382.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $386.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.66. The stock has a market cap of $135.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.01 and a 12 month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

