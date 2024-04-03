InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:IVT opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. InvenTrust Properties has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.04.
InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than InvenTrust Properties
- Trading Halts Explained
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Why Braze’s Selloff Looks Overdone
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics Surges Sentiment for Triple Threat GLP-1Pill
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.