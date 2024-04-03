InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IVT opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. InvenTrust Properties has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.04.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,125.14%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

