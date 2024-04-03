Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VBF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. 6,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,331. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 35.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

