Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:VBF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. 6,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,331. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
