Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Stock Position Increased by Envision Financial Planning LLC

Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 7.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSMV. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 104,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMV traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. 6,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,538. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

