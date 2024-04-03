Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Stock Position Increased by Envision Financial Planning LLC

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2024

Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMVFree Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 7.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSMV. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 104,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMV traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. 6,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,538. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.