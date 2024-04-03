Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,264,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 636,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 68,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 66,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. 103,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,317. The company has a market capitalization of $691.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

