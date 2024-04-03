Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Up 14.6% in March

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the February 29th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 553,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,349,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

NYSE:IVR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,637. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $461.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.88. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.86%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

