Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 16.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $442.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,082,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,624,859. The company’s 50 day moving average is $435.73 and its 200 day moving average is $401.79. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

