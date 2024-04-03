Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.1% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $441.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.79. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

