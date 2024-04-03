Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CPR Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Holland Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,806,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,723,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.29. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

