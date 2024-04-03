Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.5%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $443.69 and last traded at $443.48. 13,238,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 44,356,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.11.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $435.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.79.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

