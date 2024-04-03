iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Stake Raised by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Free Report) by 141.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,070 shares during the quarter. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN accounts for 8.5% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 307,402 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 175.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2,858.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,245,000.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Price Performance

Shares of DJP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 69,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,503. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99.

