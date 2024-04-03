iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Short Interest Up 7.7% in March

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 29th total of 46,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
iQIYI Price Performance
iQIYI stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.27.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
