IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Update

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 993,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. UBS Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

Shares of IQV opened at $245.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.55. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

