Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.29 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

