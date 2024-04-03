Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 5.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.26. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $131.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.