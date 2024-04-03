Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 356 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 8.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.47. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

