iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,206 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

SGOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,152,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,375. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.47.

