iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 679,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 918,173 shares.The stock last traded at $50.06 and had previously closed at $50.43.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.