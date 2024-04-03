iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,296 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 1.33% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $138,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,854,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,159,000 after purchasing an additional 245,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,726.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 209,213 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 488.8% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 221,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 184,143 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,407,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,768,000 after acquiring an additional 168,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ USIG opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1853 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

