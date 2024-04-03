iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is TIAA Trust National Association’s Largest Position

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,350,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 13.7% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 3.97% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,104,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 47,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,894,000. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,066,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,735,000 after purchasing an additional 46,466 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.