iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $107.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,279. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

