iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 688,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 300,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 436,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.05. 1,356,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,833. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

