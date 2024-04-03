iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Raised by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.7% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.22. 985,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average of $101.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

