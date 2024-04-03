iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after acquiring an additional 515,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 364,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.26. The stock had a trading volume of 261,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,742. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

