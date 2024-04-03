iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is LVZ Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

LVZ Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.75. 2,567,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,836,774. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.43.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

