iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF comprises 0.5% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IYY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.17. 16,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,076. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.64.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.