iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGEGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 495,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 960,525 shares.The stock last traded at $32.22 and had previously closed at $32.38.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,745,000 after buying an additional 3,417,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after buying an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after acquiring an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 524,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 189,531 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

