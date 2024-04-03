iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.13

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $44.08, with a volume of 34952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Energy ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,051,000 after buying an additional 7,279,539 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,293,000 after buying an additional 247,674 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,055,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 120,585.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,959,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

