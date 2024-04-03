iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.81

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 313200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,398,000 after acquiring an additional 195,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth $25,983,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter valued at $27,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter valued at $23,421,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 7,041.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 792,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 781,579 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

