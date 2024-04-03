iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.22

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.18, with a volume of 3504121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.