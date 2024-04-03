iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 52,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,365,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,365,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,825,631. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

