iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Increased by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Unionview LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,506,000 after buying an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.98. The stock had a trading volume of 624,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $59.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

