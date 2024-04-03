iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 148.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EFV stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

