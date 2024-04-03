iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 905,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,398. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

