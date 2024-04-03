iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,315. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $76.12 and a twelve month high of $101.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.86.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.