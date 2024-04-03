iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 104,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 189,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 79,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS USMV opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.