iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,291 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,530. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

