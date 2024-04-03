iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,750,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,812,527. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

