iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is LVZ Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

LVZ Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,019 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 11.4% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $81,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,104,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,113.4% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.63. 999,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,469. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.